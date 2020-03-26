EDMONTON -- A local plastic fabricator is supplying essential businesses, such as grocery stores, with plexiglass shields to protect staff from COVID-19.

Last Friday, Plastics Plus began to create transparent and highly visible plastics to keep a physical distance but still allow workers and customers to communicate during the pandemic.

"If anything, it's a visual reminder to people, just take a couple of steps back and distance yourself," said Chris Ruptash with Plastics Plus.

The business has made barriers for Loblaws, Canadian Tire and even the Edmonton Food Bank, and more orders are piling up.

Plastics Plus will remain open during the pandemic, because like the businesses they supply, the government has deemed them an essential business.