EDMONTON -- Alphonso Davies is just 19-years-old, and his stock seems to rise every time he steps on the pitch. Last week, Bayern Munich officially announced a contract extension for Davies until 2025. However, his agent Nick Househ revealed the deal was actually done months earlier and kept quiet.

“I don’t know what the push was for, but there was a lot of clubs, and a lot of you know talk. I think maybe they were concerned,” Househ said.

Davies had three years remaining on his previous deal but Bayern wanted to lock-in the youngster for the long haul. Davies is a key player for the club and mesmerized the football world with his stellar performance during a 3-0 win against Chelsea in Champions League play. The extension was basically finalized soon after the match in February.

“Them extending my deal is a dream come true for me, being so young and them seeing all this potential in me,” said Davies who is as creative on social media as he is on the field. In fact, the Edmonton phenom is considering becoming an actor after his playing days.

“It’s not really my goal right now but if it happens, it happens. I mean you can always dream about being something else,” Davies told CTV news. He added that his favourite actors are Idris Elba and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Davies is back training with his teammates in small groups. The Bundesliga plans to resume play in early May when Bayern will return to a tight race with a four-point advantage at the top of the table.