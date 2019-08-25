A number of downtown Edmonton streets were closed Sunday to make room for a massive public street party.

The first-ever Open Streets event hosted live music, a bike parade, fitness classes and food trucks in the city's core from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests could also check out an e-scooter obstacle course, join a street yoga session in the middle of Jasper Avenue, or watch Bigstone Cree Nation artist Lance Cardinal create a mural at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street.

Organizers said the event showcased the core's potential.

"The idea is walkability and accessibility is good for everybody," said Sarah Hoyles with Paths for People.

"It's not about either cars or no cars. It's just about how do we share the space?"

Earlier this year, the City of Edmonton unveiled plans to make Jasper Avenue more pedestrian friendly.

"We want our downtown to be accessible to everyone, and this Open Streets day is a great example of how you can take public space and use it in different ways," Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen told CTV News Edmonton.

"Open it up, let it breath a little more," he added.

"My hope is Jasper Avenue will show it self as a Main Street."

Only pedestrians and cyclists are allowed in the area between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Here are the streets that were closed to accommodate the action:

Jasper Avenue, between 103 Street and 109 Street

108 Street, from 99 Avenue to Jasper Avenue

104 Street, from Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue

For more information, check out Open Streets' road closure map.