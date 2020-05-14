EDMONTON -- When the University of Alberta returns in September, most of its classes will be offered online or remotely, but some labs and clinical instruction will resume in person.

Residence will also be open, and the school is preparing to help those who need to self-isolate when they arrive.

President and Vice-Chancellor David Turpin made the announcement in a Thursday update.

"Every fall, we welcome thousands of students to the University of Alberta and September 2020 will be no different. What will be different is the mix of learning experiences that we offer to suit the various needs of our students," he wrote.

"While some students may be close to campus, we also recognize that not all of our students may be able to return to campus in September. Our goal is to create robust, high-quality learning opportunities for all."

Turpin said the provincial chief medical officer of health has advised post-secondary institutions what restrictions will likely remain after the summer.

He added it was important to begin planning so that students and instructors could do so as well.

"That meeting helped to inform our decision to continue with delivering the majority of instruction online, with a mix of other learning opportunities where possible."

When students are not able to be physically present, other arrangements will be made.

Student services like financial assistance and career counselling will continue to be offered virtually. In person services, like libraries and computer labs, will reopen according to the direction of public health officials.

On-campus research may also start up again this month as safeguards are put in place. Post-secondary classess were allowed to resume under the first stage of relaunch on Thursday, but remain subject to public health order restrictions.

The school stopped offering in-person classes in March, and asked those who didn't need to live on campus to return home.