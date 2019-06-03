

CTV Edmonton

Hundreds of evacuees from the Peerless Trout First Nation are in Edmonton after they were forced to flee their homes due to wildfire.

According to a statement from Chief Gladys Okemow of the PTFN there 370 residents from the first nation in Edmonton, staying at five different hotels.

Emily and her seven-year-old son Nathan are two of the evacuees staying at a hotel in west Edmonton for the past four days.

She says they don’t have any plans to visit any sites while they’re in the city, they’re just anxious to get home.

More to come…