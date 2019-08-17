A group met at the Alberta legislature on Saturday to call for justice for Serenity, a four-year-old girl whose wellbeing in the province's care had been questioned before her death.

Serenity died in 2014 after reportedly falling from a swing. It was later revealed concerns about her wellbeing had been raised earlier, but not dealt with, prompting a review of Alberta's foster care system.

At the legislature on Saturday, Serenity's mother said she hopes the rally will help with her case.

"I am hoping that I can get her justice. That is my hope, and her siblings' as well."

On Tuesday, charges against the girl's caregivers—who were members of her family—were stayed by a judge who said the case no longer met the "prosecution standard of 'reasonable likelihood of conviction."

The Crown has one year to reinstate the charges.