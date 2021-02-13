EDMONTON -- Downtown business owners are hoping an icy attraction will bring in some customers.

Several ice sculptures have been set up in the area to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

It’s an extension of Ice on Whyte, another winter festival that started on Saturday.

“It’s really about getting out, showing some love for downtown in a variety of different ways, supporting these businesses that really do need us all to get out to care for them and help them through these tricky times,” said Nick Lilley of the Downtown Recovery Task Force. “Ultimately, there’s just so much to take in and appreciate about downtown.”

A number of winter patios downtown also opened on Saturday.

The ice sculptures downtown and in Old Strathcona will be on display for several weeks.