Impaired driving charges laid in St. Albert convenience store crash
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:20PM MST
EDMONTON -- A woman was arrested after driving her car into a St. Albert Circle K convenience store Monday evening.
On March 1 at approximately 10 p.m., St. Albert RCMP responded to the convenience store on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue after a red Hyundai Kona crashed through the store window.
No one was injured in the crash. Police say the damage to the store is more than $50,000.
RCMP arrested a 50-year-old woman from St. Albert.
She was charged with:
- Impaired driving
- Dangerous driving
She was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on April 19.