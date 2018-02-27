Following a recommendation by a city committee, Edmonton’s City Council voted Tuesday to lift the one-year moratorium on combative sports events in the city early.

The ban was issued in December, 2017, by councillors over concerns with operations of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission’s (ECSC) administrative branch, in the wake of the death of boxer Tim Hague in June.

A third-party review into Hague’s death by MNP came up with 18 recommendations to improve fighter safety standards.

Last week, at a Community Services Committee meeting, councillors were told “significant progress” had been made with policies on medical suspensions and fight history. The review into Hague’s death found policies had not been followed consistently.

Council voted to lift the ban at a City Council meeting Tuesday morning.