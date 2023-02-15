Indigenous Edmontonian takes the runway at New York Fashion Week

A 19-year-old Edmonton model has returned from his international debut at New York Fashion Week, a milestone he never thought would come true.

For the past four years, Owen Lloyd has been learning how to walk the runway and taking all sorts of side gigs. Between dancing, acting and modelling, he says the spotlight was calling for him since he was five.

Last week, he got to put those skills to the test and have the opportunity to model for designer Amber Gleam.

"I was like super nervous because I had never flown before," Lloyd told CTV News Edmonton. "I've now learned I enjoy flying."

Lloyd shared that while modelling may seem easy, there's more than meets the eye, including endless fittings, taking feedback and being on standby.

"This time, it was very emotional for me because it was New York," he added. "For other runways, I usually get butterflies right before I'm about to step on and then as soon as I am on the runway, I can just breathe and take it all in."

Owen Lloyd poses at a local Edmonton fashion photo shoot (Supplied).

For the young Cree man, taking centre stage at the pinnacle of North American fashion was incredibly important to show his culture.

"Getting to accomplish something like this really empowered me," Lloyd said. "This is only the start. I'm not giving up any time soon."

His mom, Robin Kelly, says everyone knew from a young age that Lloyd was destined to do great things.

"I'm extremely proud," Kelly said. "He has to tone me down sometimes because I'm a little over the top."

Owen takes the runway at a modelling competition (Supplied).

She was always Lloyd’s biggest fan, a title she had shared alongside her husband Ed until 2019. Ed died by suicide when Lloyd was 16 years old.

"Your family, like that's who you are," he shared. "And then for that to go away one day, it's just like, whoa, I have to restart my life."

"I had to find myself again and figure out how to live life again without my dad."

Pursuing his passion gave him a sense of purpose. He now dedicates modelling to him.

"Everything I am doing now is for him and in memory of him," Lloyd added. "No matter what happens in your life, don't give up.

"You can be low, but then there's nowhere else to go but up."