EDMONTON -- The number of COVID-19 cases across Canada is nearing 7,000 on Monday morning, including 661 cases in Alberta.

Early today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced eligibility for a wage subsidy as domestic travel restrictions kicked in.

The wage subsidy is being back-dated to March 15, and is an increase to the initial commitment of a 10 per cent subsidy.

It comes alongside a special emergency guaranteed business loan of up to $40,000, as well as a deferral of customs duties, HST and GST payments.

WHERE IS COVID-19 HITTING ALBERTA HARDEST?

Between Saturday and Sunday, Alberta saw its number of coronavirus cases grow from 542 on Friday to 661 by Sunday, including a spike of 79 new cases announced on Saturday, the biggest daily increase to date.

Also over the weekend, the Edmonton zone added 29 cases, including 19 on Saturday, the area’s biggest single-day increase to date.

The Calgary zone saw 71 new cases over the same time period but Sunday’s reported 30 new cases were the region’s fewest since March 24.

Cases in the central zone fell by two on Sunday, down to 46 after reaching a high of 48 on Saturday. The north zone saw a big weekend jump as well, with 15 new cases, 13 of them announced on Saturday. The south zone has had a dozen cases since Thursday.

HOW IS COVID-19 BEING SPREAD IN ALBERTA?

The number of new cases in Alberta reached a daily high on Saturday with 79, breaking the previous mark of 67 set two days earlier. Sunday showed more modest growth with 40 new cases.

Cases caused by travel and through close contact with those with the virus have gone back and forth in recent days as the leading cause of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Community-transmitted cases, an important indicator of how successful physical distancing measures have been, grew to 54 over the weekend, nearly double what they were six days before.

The sum of community-transmitted, travel-related and close contact cases doesn't equal the number of total cases as health authorities undertake investigations of varying time lengths into the cause of each individual case.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO ELSEWHERE?

Nationally, the number of cases surpassed 6,300 by Sunday night, spurred by more than 800 new cases in Quebec over the weekend, as well as 362 new Ontario cases.

All other provinces reported double-digit increases in new cases, including 52 in Saskatchewan and 44 in Manitoba.

Atlantic Canada saw jumps of 21 new cases in New Brunswick, 32 in Nova Scotia and 33 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

B.C. recorded 92 new cases on Saturday but didn’t report any new numbers on Sunday. PEI didn’t report any additions to its 11 cases.

HOW MANY ARE IN HOSPITALS? HOW MANY HAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19?

As the pandemic continues to grow, the number of hospitalized patients will become a more important indicator of the severity of the crisis.

That number has doubled in the last four days and shot up by 18 over the weekend.

The number of patients in ICU grew by two as well and the province also recorded its third coronavirus-related death.

At the same time, the number of recoveries ballooned from 33 on Friday to 73 by Sunday.

HOW IS ALBERTA TESTING FOR COVID-19?

Alberta health workers had administered more than 44,000 tests across the province, according to data released on Sunday afternoon.

More than 40 per cent of those tests were in the Calgary zone which is home to more than 60 per cent of the province's cases.