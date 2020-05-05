EDMONTON -- Police found and arrested in Calgary a man who escaped from a facility near Edmonton three days ago.

RCMP say Calgary Police Service and Calgary Sheriffs helped arrest 36-year-old Tyrone Emblau without incident on May 5.

Earlier that day, police asked for the public’s help in finding Emblau, who had escaped the minimum-security Pê Sâkâstêw Centre in Maskwacis on Sunday.

He had been serving a sentence at the Correction Services of Canada facility for assault with intent to resist arrest.

He now faces charges by RCMP for prison breach, escape from lawful custody and being unlawfully at large.

Emblau will appear in court in Wetaskiwin on May 14.