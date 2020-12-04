EDMONTON -- It’s the second weekend of the Edmonton Christmas Market.

The market got off to a rocky start last week after the province stopped it from opening on Friday, but officials said it went into full swing on Saturday.

“We eventually got it open on the Saturday. It’s been a whirlwind, but we’ve had such great positive feedback from the vendors. They are so happy, so excited to be here,” said marketing and communications manager Riane Allen.

The market is running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a total of 100 vendors, who will rotate throughout the days.

“Each market day we have up to 60 vendors, so they actually change every day. We have new vendors in. You’ll see some new faces throughout the week. But it’s been great to support some local folks this season.”

The market is operating out of the old Army and Navy building on Whyte Avenue. They’ve got strict protocols in place because of COVID-19, including asking customers to buy their tickets online before they come down to the market.

“We are limiting capacity right now. We’re able to have 50 patrons on the top floor and 50 patrons on the bottom floor, but we do have to account for all the vendors, staffers, volunteers, so right now we’re capping it at 50, which is actually 10 per cent of the building’s capacity at Army and Navy.”

The Edmonton Christmas Market runs until Dec. 20.