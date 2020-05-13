EDMONTON -- A Parkland RCMP investigation has blocked multiple intersections in the Town of Stony Plain on Wednesday night.

The intersections at the railroad tracks located at 48 Street, Golf Course Road and Boundary Road in Stony Plain are all blocked, according to RCMP.

Parkland RCMP and the Town of Stony Plain are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

There is an ongoing investigation, but the RCMP says the public is not at risk.