EDMONTON -- A Parkland RCMP investigation has blocked multiple intersections in the Town of Stony Plain on Wednesday night.

The intersections at the railroad tracks located at 48 Street, Golf Course Road and Boundary Road in Stony Plain are all blocked, according to RCMP.

Parkland RCMP and the Town of Stony Plain are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Plse Retweet: Update as of 9:15PM. The RCMP and Stony Plain Fire Department are on the scene of an incident involving a train and pedestrian. The situation is safe and there is no risk to the public. The crossings are expected to be blocked for at least the next hour. Use 50 st. — Town of Stony Plain (@StonyPlainAB) May 14, 2020

There is an ongoing investigation, but the RCMP says the public is not at risk.