EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are searching for the owner of an urn after it was turned in to them.

The urn is golden and comes in a burgundy bag. The Edmonton Police Service says the information on the bottom has faded.

EPS is looking for the owner of this urn. It was found outside and brought in to EPS, and the identifying information on the bottom of the urn has faded, so we sadly do not have much information. If you recognize this urn, please email EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca. #yeg pic.twitter.com/Ovtni46ad9 — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) January 27, 2021

If this urn is yours or you know the owner, email EPSinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.