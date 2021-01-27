Advertisement
Is this urn yours? Edmonton police searching for owner after it was turned in
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 3:40PM MST
This lost urn was turned into Edmonton police. Jan. 27, 2021. (EPS)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are searching for the owner of an urn after it was turned in to them.
The urn is golden and comes in a burgundy bag. The Edmonton Police Service says the information on the bottom has faded.
If this urn is yours or you know the owner, email EPSinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.