

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are giving motorcyclists a chance to find out if their ride complies with the city’s noise bylaw.

Officers will be offering sound measurement testing this weekend.

The bylaw states: “A person shall not operate a motor cycle that is capable of: emitting any sound exceeding 92 db(A), as measured at 50 centimetres from the exhaust outlet, while the engine is at idle; or emitting any sound exceeding 96 db (a), as measured at 50 centimetres from the exhaust outlet, while the engine is at any speed greater than idle.”

Police said the fine for non-compliance is $250.00.

Motorcycles that fail the test won’t be ticketed during the event, but riders will be encouraged to alter the bike’s exhaust to prevent a ticket down the road.

The event is being held at NAIT South Campus on Sat. May 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.