EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will wrap up training camp on Saturday by playing a scrimmage to pay tribute to teammate Colby Cave and raise money for his charity fund.

”I think Colby is always in everybody’s thoughts," Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. "He was a great teammate, a good friend to everybody. We just thought this game would pay respect to him and his family."

Cave died from a brain bleed on April 11 at the age of 25.

“Unbelievable human. We miss him. He’ll be missed in our locker room. We kind of talked as a group that we want to do something special here and he’ll be right there with us,” said Oilers defenceman Matt Benning.

All players will be wearing Cave’s number 12 and the jerseys will be auctioned at a later date to raise funds for the Colby Cave Memorial Fund

“It’s going to be a huge honour. He’s deeply missed...He’s one of the best guys I ever met. Always has a smile on his face,” Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto told the media on Thursday.

Cave’s wife Emily will address the media Friday 2 p.m. MT.

The Colby Cave Memorial Fund scrimmage will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Downtown Community Arena.