EDMONTON -- Peter Burgess is about to make his annual winter trek down to the Rainbow Valley Campground, in memory of his late daughter.

The 4th annual Freezing Father’s Fundraiser for the Stollery Children’s Hospital begins Friday night at 6 p.m.

“Set up my tent, put my warm sleeping bag in there and we’ll be ready to go,” Burgess told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

In late July 2007, Burgess’ 3-year old daughter Elan was at daycare when she started having seizures. She was rushed to the Stollery where she suffered a heart attack. She was later declared brain dead.

In 2017, Burgess decided to camp out in the middle of winter, raising money that’s been used to buy life saving equipment for the hospital.

To date, Burgess has raised $116,000.

“It’s all about the kids,” Burgess said. “Those are the bravest people in the world. You don’t hear a lot of complaining. It’s harsh, but we’re so lucky to have the Stollery in our backyard.”

Burgess will have his camp set up at site #29 at the campground, visitors are welcome. He’ll be there until January 10th at 6 p.m.