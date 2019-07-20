Canna Cabana was the first cannabis store to fully launch in the city of Beaumont on Saturday.

"It's been a long time coming, but we finally get to pull open our doors and welcome everybody in for our grand opening," said Blaine Hodgson, northern Alberta retail district manager.

The store has been open and selling accessories since February, but only began selling cannabis products on Wednesday.

Although Saturday's event was dubbed as a "customer appreciation day," Hodgson told CTV News Edmonton it was also about answering any questions.

"(The industry is) so new to a lot of people, we want to make sure that we're providing that full experience and that really comes down to supplying the education for them to make an informed and educated decision on the cannabis product that is right for them."

The provincial moratorium on cannabis retail licenses was lifted at the end of May.

There are 196 licensed cannabis retailers in Alberta.