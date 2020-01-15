EDMONTON -- Freezin’ for a reason: that’s what some hearty Edmontonians will be doing on Jan. 26.

The 9th annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge will be held at Lake Summerside.

“It’s part of being Canadian,” said Johnny Byrne, President and CEO of Special Olympics Alberta.

“If you’re new to Canada, hey, come on out. This is a way to get your full Canadian stamp.”

The first Edmonton plunge was in 2012, when fewer than 20 people went for a dip.

To date, over 2,000 plungers have raised more than $850,000 across Alberta.

The money supports Special Olympians who have intellectual disabilities.

“You’re giving them the opportunity to play sport, to be healthier, to be contributing parts of society, and just having a chance," said Byrne

Weather trends suggest the daytime high in Edmonton on the 26th could be -5C.

Wednesday’s high in Edmonton is supposed to hit -30.

"We’d be cutting a hole to get warmer," Byrne added.

You still have time to register and raise money for the plunge.

The other Alberta jumps are in Lethbridge Feb.1, Calgary on Feb. 22, Red Deer on Feb. 29 and Medicine Hat on March 14.