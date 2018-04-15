A celebration of life for 18-year-old Parker Tobin was held in Stony Plain Sunday afternoon.

The area around the Glenn Hall Arena was covered with yellow and green ribbons, hockey nets and goalie equipment to remember the Broncos goalie.

Hundreds of people attended his service, including Stony Plain mayor William Choy, who actually met Tobin a couple of years ago.

“Just a funny kid, very gung-ho, very energetic,” he said. “Just sharing what kind of person he was, the friends he made and the overall character we’ve lost.”

A GoFundMe for the goalie remembers him as “smart, quick-witted, athletic, and determined to accomplish many great feats in life.”

Parker Tobin - #HumboldtBroncos Goalie…



Endless optimist, witty jokester, kind and gentle soul, passionate learner, infectious smile, avid gamer, stand-up guy, generous with his time, an inspiration to his teammates.



Together, we are #Humboldtstrong. pic.twitter.com/Z4QHF4FSGP — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 15, 2018

Tobin is the Humboldt Broncos crash victim who was involved in a mix-up with another player. His family was initially told Tobin had survived the crash, but days later the coroner’s office said he had been mixed up with Xavier Labelle, who is alive.

Another celebration of life will be held on Tuesday at Rogers Place for Tobin, along with the three other Edmonton-area victims: Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter and Stephen Wack.

The free tickets are available at Ticketmaster.