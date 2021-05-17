EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier and top doctor will update the province's COVID-19 status at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will also be joined by Dr. Verna Yiu, the president of Alberta Health Services.

You can watch their press conference live this afternoon at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

This weekend, the province's new cases counts trended downwards but the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units continued to rise to record-setting levels.

There are currently 186 COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICU, the highest number to date. The 11 highest ICU patient counts of the pandemic have all been recorded this month.

Sunday saw another 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, the eighth straight day the daily new case count has been below 2,000.

More than 1.8 million Albertans have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, about 41.6 per cent of the population.