

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Omar Khadr will not have his bail conditions relaxed, an Edmonton justice decided Friday.

The justice called his current conditions reasonable and said “they should continue while Mr. Khadr is on bail.”

Now 32, the former Guantanamo Bay detainee asked to be able to travel to Toronto without approval of his bail supervisors, and to make court appearances related to a civil lawsuit filed by the family of an American soldier who was killed in the Afghanistan fight in which Khadr was captured. He also wanted unsupervised conversations with his sister and a Canadian passport to make the hajj to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, a pilgrimage considered obligatory for practicing Muslims.

On bail since May 2015, Khadr has had to contact his bail supervisor when wanting to leave Alberta.

His sister Zaynab, who now lives in the Europe-Asia border country Georgia, has spoken favourably of al-Qaida and was previously investigated by Canada for helping the terrorist network. Khadr’s contact with her was to be supervised.

With files from Sarah Plowman and The Canadian Press