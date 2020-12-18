EDMONTON -- Police are investigating an alleged robbery and kidnapping in High Level.

On Tuesday, Fort Vermillion RCMP got a complaint about a robbery that happened on Monday. The victims said that when they got into their vehicle at the High Level post office, a person that they knew was sitting in the back seat with a knife. They were threatened and forced to drive away, police said.

The victims gave the suspect their valuables, cash and their banking information, and claimed that the assailant also forced them to do an e-transfer.

The incident allegedly lasted over six hours, but no one was injured.

Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect in the case without incident.

Jarret Michael Russell-Ducharme, 25, of Fort Vermillion has been charged with two counts of kidnapping without a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of robbery.

Russell-Ducharme has been remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in Fort Vermillion Provincial Court on Dec. 22.