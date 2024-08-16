KidsFringe back with 10 days of free programming in Old Strathcona

The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival got underway in Old Strathcona on Thursday, and Friday marked the start of KidsFringe.

The festival opened on Friday morning with a special ceremony.

"We have a gratitude tree at KidsFringe," KidsFringe director Alyson Dicey told CTV News Edmonton. "It's actually part of our land acknowledgment. We get the kids to say what they're thankful for, about the land and about their lives."

"The tree, by the end of the festival, will be full of gratitude. All the kids will be writing or drawing little things that they're grateful for, and the volunteers help them pin them up onto the branches so they'll become the leaves of the tree."

All the programming at KidsFringe is free for people of all ages.

"We have four shows a day, which is going to be awesome. All sorts of locals and performers from all over Canada," Dicey said.

"We also have lots of activities to do, there's crafts, there's dances to learn, there's games to be played. We even have our adventure forest all set up again, which is going to be super fun, self-led activities."

KidsFringe takes place at Light Horse Park on the north end of the Festival Grounds from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Aug. 26.