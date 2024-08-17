Lac La Biche man charged in copper wire theft

A Lac La Biche man faces multiple charges in relation to a copper wire theft.

On Aug. 12, Lac La Biche RCMP were working with a variety of law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP Alberta Police Dog Services and air services, when they located a suspect's vehicle.

A traffic stop by officers was attempted, but the vehicle fled.

With help from RCMP air services, the suspect’s vehicle was located crashed in a rural area close to Plamondon, Alta.

An RCMP police dog was able to locate the driver nearby, who was arrested without incident.

A vehicle search yielded a “significant amount” of copper wire that police estimate to weigh several hundred pounds.

Police also seized suspected stolen tools and vehicle diagnostic equipment.

A 39-year-old Lac La Biche man was charged with criminal flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

The man was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Sept. 9.

Anyone with information about this incident or other suspicious activity is asked to contact the Alberta RCMP. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.