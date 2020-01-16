EDMONTON -- MacEwan University has confirmed that 10 non-union employees are being laid off.

The university confirmed that the employees were notified on Wednesday that their positions were being eliminated.

The employees were from several areas across the school, including Office of the Provost & Vice-President, Academic and Student Affairs; the Office of the University Registrar; University Relations; Human Resources; Information Technology Services; MacEwan International; and Teaching and Learning Services.

"The position reductions are a necessary measure that we must take toward balancing this year’s budget and as we prepare to balance our 2020/21 budget," said John McGrath, Acting President of MacEwan University in a written statement.

"We are working closely with the affected individuals to provide them with support and resources to assist them in making the transition. We understand that this process will be difficult for everyone who works at MacEwan, and we are making every effort to implement these changes with empathy and respect."