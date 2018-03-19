RCMP said a Leduc County father had been charged in connection to the death of his son late last week.

Police said Hossein Ayaghchi, 59, of Leduc County, had been charged with second degree murder and indignity to human remains.

The charges stem from the slaying of his 32 year old son Mohammad Ayaghchi.

On Thursday, March 15, at 11 p.m., Leduc RCMP were called to a rural home after it was reported a man had been shot. Officers arrived to find a man’s body outside the home.

The father was arrested at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner Monday, and it confirmed the son’s death was a homicide.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom March 29.