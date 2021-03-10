EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl registered his third-career hat trick as part of five-point night Wednesday in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-1 dismantling of the Ottawa Senators.

Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists for Edmonton (17-11-0), while Darnell Nurse, with a goal and an assist, Jujhar Khaira and James Neal provided the rest of the offence. Tyson Barrie added three assists as the Oilers won their third straight and improved to 6-0-0 against the Senators in the NHL's pandemic-shortened season.

Mike Smith stopped 21 shots to improve to 8-2-0 in 2020-21.

Matt Murray, who was left hung out to dry by his teammates early, stopped 29 shots for Ottawa (9-19-1), while Evgenii Dadonov spoiled Smith's shutout bid midway through the third period. Senators bench boss D.J. Smith had a forgettable milestone evening in his 100th game as an NHL head coach.

The teams play the finale of this three-game series Friday back at Rogers Place.

Edmonton head coach Dave Tippett, who reunited McDavid and Draisaitl on his team's top line at the start of Monday's 3-2 victory over Ottawa, was rewarded for sticking with that setup as the league's No. 1 and 2 scorers combined to bury the visitors early and move within four points of the Toronto Maple Leafs atop the North Division.

