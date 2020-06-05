EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has found that an Edmonton police officer's decision to shoot at a man involved in a hit-and-run with a stolen vehicle in 2018 was justified and reasonable.

ASIRT released its decision on Friday.

The incident took place on Aug. 18, 2018 in north Edmonton. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after two EPS officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision and determined one of the vehicles was stolen.

The driver of the stolen vehicle had an altercation with the officers. He fired his weapon in their direction and was fatally shot.

"In the face of this immediate and significant danger, the officer who fired his service weapon was lawfully justified in doing so in defence of himself and the second officer," ASIRT said in a written release.

ASIRT is called in to objectively investigate police officer use of force that results in serious injury or death in Alberta.