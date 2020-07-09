Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Light show: Summer storm lights up the sky over the metro Edmonton area
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:02PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:08PM MDT
Lightning lit up the sky over Edmonton on July 9, 2020. (CTV)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton and surrounding areas were hit by a thunderstorm on Thursday night, and residents took to social media to share photos of the storm.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region around 10:35 p.m.
According to Environment Canada, the weather is forecasted to clear before morning.