EDMONTON -- Edmonton and surrounding areas were hit by a thunderstorm on Thursday night, and residents took to social media to share photos of the storm.

Intense lightning as thunderstorms move over Edmonton. Lots of lightning in this storm. Severe warnings issued for regiins affected by this storm. #abstorm #yegwx #yegweather pic.twitter.com/iMdg6tZbV4 — Ryan Keller (@AlbertaWX) July 10, 2020

Loooove sheet lightning! Awesome show going on right now. #yegwx ⚡️⛈ pic.twitter.com/TjB77ZCmmN — Allison McMillan (@ASMcMillan) July 10, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region around 10:35 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, the weather is forecasted to clear before morning.