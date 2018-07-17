With temperatures set to rise above 30 C, Edmontonians looked to cool down at one of the city’s outdoor pools Tuesday – but those planning to swim at Borden Pool encountered long lineups instead.

By Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m., the lineup outside the Borden Natural Pool stretched around the building ahead of the pool’s noon opening time.

Officials said due to the way the water is disinfected, there are different guidelines for pool users – and strict limits on the daily capacity for swimmers at the facility.

“Currently we have a slightly different method than most of the other outdoor pools,” facility manager Cyndi Schlosser said. “Since we are a natural swimming pool, our facility and our filtration system since it’s still in its infancy can only handle so many individuals per day.”

Another look at the line for the Borden Natural Pool #yeg pic.twitter.com/sxmEzrTjzw — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) July 17, 2018

Only 500 swimmers are allowed in the pool at any time, and only 980 per day.

A number of people were turned away from the pool facility Monday.

If you’re trying to check out the new #BordenPark pool, apparently you wanna get here early. #YEG pic.twitter.com/mzuMTmCsKA — Ian MacKinnon (@Radioian) July 16, 2018

Users are advised to take soaking showers before swimming in the pool, and only using phosphate-free sunscreen at the facility.

To avoid the long lineups, Schlosser recommended those planning to head to Borden Pool either get to the facility early and line up or head to one of the other pools in the city.

Borden Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Details on the City’s four other outdoor pools can be found online – and admission to all outdoor pools is free this summer.

With files from Jeremy Thompson