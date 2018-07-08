

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Canada’s first public, man-made natural pool will open in Edmonton Wednesday.

The Borden Natural Swimming Pool’s grand opening was delayed after a leak was discovered in its filtration pond. It will now officially open at 12 p.m. July 11.

Borden pool has been around for over 100 years but a redesigning phase began in 2010, with most of the changes coming in the last four years, according to the city.

This pool is unlike any other in Edmonton. No chemicals are used in the disinfection of the pool and the city has said it would be closer to swimming in clear natural water than in a traditional swimming pool’s water.

Like all five of the City of Edmonton outdoor pools, the Borden Natural Swimming Pool’s will be free to the public all summer long.