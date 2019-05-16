Starting this long weekend, Albertans will be allowed to drink in all provincial parks.

The liquor ban will be lifted at Aspen Beach, Miquelon Lake, Garner Lake, Dillberry Lake, Pigeon Lake, Whitney Lakes, Jarvis Bay and Wabamun provincial parks. There was no ban in place at other Alberta parks.

“It’s time to lift prohibition-era restrictions around liquor consumption in Alberta and give responsible adults the freedom to act responsibly,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

Liquor bans had been in effect during may long weekends since 2004.

The alcohol ban still applies to federal parks.