A Loblaws CityMarket will be moving into the ICE District soon.

The store is slated to open in the fall of 2020 at 103 Avenue and 103 Street, in what was formerly the Greyhound terminal site.

Darren Durstling, president and CEO of ONE Properties and ICE District Joint Venture partner, said the announcement was a “major milestone, as it showcases the continued progress and evolution of ICE District.”

The 22,000-square foot store will be Edmonton’s second CityMarket location.

ICE District said the area will become a “one-stop destination” with luxury residential options by SKY Residences and The Legends Private Residences, nearby shopping, underground parking and a fully indoor pedway system.