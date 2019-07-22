Local girl known for her bucket list passes away
Janaya Chekowski-McKenzie accepts her honorary high school diploma.
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 6:00PM MDT
Janaya Chekowski-McKenzie, the Edmonton girl who had terminal brain cancer and inspired many with her bucket list, has died. She was nine years old.
Janaya made the news last year following her diagnosis when she started a bucket list which included camping, a trip to Disney and graduating from high school.
Her celebration of life is on Friday.