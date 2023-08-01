Londonderry Mall Hudson's Bay store to remain open with smaller location

An Edmonton Hudson's Bay store that was supposed to close this summer will remain open with a smaller footprint.

The company announced in February that it would shutter its Londonderry Mall location in August as a result of "market changes."

That decision has since been reversed.

On Tuesday, Hudson's Bay confirmed that the store will remain open.

"Hudson's Bay has renewed its lease, for a smaller footprint (main floor only) that will optimize productivity and feature outlet prices for customers," Tiffany Bourre wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

The company closed its City Centre Mall location in 2020.