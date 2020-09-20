EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a suspicious death at the Jean Baptiste Gambler First Nation on Saturday.

Investigators were called to a home around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday for an injured man. EMS also responded, and the 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP Major Crimes has been called in, along with the Forensic Identification Section.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122.

The Jean Baptiste Gambler First Nation is about 220 kilometres north of Edmonton.