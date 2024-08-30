Major delays expected on Yellowhead Trail after crash involving gravel truck: EPS

EDMONTON
    Edmonton police are warning drivers about delays on Yellowhead Trail in West Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

    Around 3:10 p.m., police said a crash between a gravel truck and an SUV was affecting traffic in the westbound lane of Yellowhead Trail between 123 Street and Winterburn Road.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as major delays were expected.

    No other information was given about the crash.

