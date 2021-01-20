Advertisement
Man arrested after attempting to flee from police: RCMP
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 12:00PM MST
RCMP stopped a vehicle with an unregistered licence plate on Jan. 17 and discovered that the driver was prohibited from driving in Canada and arrested him. (File photo)
EDMONTON -- A Lac La Biche man is facing a number of charges after he attempted to flee an RCMP traffic stop on Jan. 17.
John Patenaude, 49, was driving a vehicle with an unregistered licence plate. Mounties discovered that he was prohibited from driving in Canada and arrested him.
Inside the vehicle, RCMP found a concealed machete, ammunition and drugs believed to be methamphetamine.
Patenaude is facing these charges:
- Operation while prohibited
- Weapons possession contrary to order
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Possession of illegal substance
- Flight from peace officer
Patenaude remains in custody and will appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Feb. 1.