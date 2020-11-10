EDMONTON -- A man has been arrested in relation to a Millet liquor store theft, during which the robber threatened a liquor store employee with what looked like a gun, and stole his cell phone and till cash.

Millet local Austin Robert Smith, 26, faces 10 criminal charges including robbery, disguised with intent to commit offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among others.

He was in custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Nov. 10.

According to RCMP, a man wearing all black and a red bandana tried to enter the Mickey and Minnies Liquor Store in Millet on Oct. 13 at 8:05 p.m.

When the employee asked him to remove the mask before entering, the thief forced his way inside and pulled out what looked like a black revolver.

The man pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded cash and the employee’s phone.

He left the scene on foot, walking with another person who RCMP say did not enter the store and was not involved in the robbery, but was asked to contact Mounties in case they could help identify the man.