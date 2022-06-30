Man charged after 44 arsons in Alberta Avenue area

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area.

Police began investigating in August of 2021. Officers believe there are 44 separate fires that are related to the case that happened in 2021 and 2022.

Darcy Willier, 38, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with seven counts of arson, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, and several firearms-related charges.

“These arsons caused a great deal of concern and traumatized many in the community,” says Acting Staff Sgt. David Graham in a written release. “The investigation has proven to be very complex and lengthy, involving multiple people of interest connected to one another through properties in the Alberta Avenue area. We appreciate the community’s patience while we took the time necessary to build a robust investigation leading to the arrest of the prime suspect in this large file.”

Investigators say additional charges may be forthcoming.