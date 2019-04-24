A 68-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly made a bomb threat at a bank in Sherwood Park last Thursday.

RCMP responded to the RBC in Baseline Road just after 3:30 p.m. after a man went inside the bank and told staff he had a bomb in in his briefcase and another one in his vehicle.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit determined the man did not have explosive devices on him or in his vehicle.

Georges Louis Roy, of Edmonton, was charged with uttering threats, assault, resisting arrest and mischief.

Roy was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court May 8.