EDMONTON -- A man is facing charges after a driver was travelling at speeds over 200 km/h on the wrong lane of the QEII near Leduc and trying to flee from police early Tuesday morning.

Leduc RCMP received a complaint about a BMW X5 driving at least 90 kilometres over the speed limit southbound in the northbound lanes and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Police say the driver refused to stop, and the Edmonton Police Service's helicopter, as well as the Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP detachments, joined the chase.

A tire deflation device was deployed near highways 814 and 13 in the Wetaskiwin area, police said. The driver went onto the train tracks to try to avoid it, but stopped shortly after and surrendered.

Jean Sebastian Cadieux, 22, was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, operating a vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 25.