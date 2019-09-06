

The man found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two Mac’s clerks in December 2015 will serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

At a sentence hearing for Colton Steinhauer, the jury recommended consecutive sentences, meaning that Steinhauer would not have been eligible for parole for 50 years.

Steinhauer was convicted after admitting to shooting and killing Ricky Cenabre at a south Edmonton Mac’s store.

According to the Agreed Statement of Facts, Steinhauer, Laylin Delorme and a 13-year-old boy entered the Mac’s store at 32 Avenue and 82 Street with their faces covered. They beat up and robbed 35-year-old Karanpal Bhangu, and Delorme shot and killed him.

Fifteen minutes later, the trio robbed and assaulted Cenabre at the Mac’s store at 61 Avenue and 108 Street before Steinhauer shot him with the same pistol Delorme used in the first shooting.

In the sentencing hearing for Steinhauer on Thursday, victim impact statements from five family members were read by Ricky Cenabre’s niece.

"They don't deserve compassion," said Mary Puerto. "Seeing the video, they never had any compassion at all so why give it to them?"

Steinhauer was also sentenced to eight years for each robbery, which will also be served concurrently to the murder sentence.

A first-degree murder sentence means an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Delorme has also been convicted in the murders and received the same sentence as Steinhauer.

The Crown is appealing Delorme's sentence, and Delorme is appealing the conviction.