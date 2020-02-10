EDMONTON -- Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with fatal injuries in Strathcona County over the weekend.

Thirty-five-year-old Edmonton resident Blair Joshua Cross was found with serious life-threatening injuries near Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 on Saturday around 9 p.m.

He was taken to hospital but died. An autopsy on Monday concluded Cross' death is a homicide.

Police are asking to speak with anyone who had contact with Blair in the Edmonton area in the days before his death.

Information can be submitted to Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.