Part of Whyte Avenue taped off for police investigation

    A section of Whyte Avenue near 93 Street was closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, for a police investigation. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A section of Whyte Avenue near 93 Street was closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, for a police investigation. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    A section of Whyte Avenue is closed Wednesday morning for a police investigation.

    A large area was taped off near 93 Street and there is debris scattered on the street.

    CTV News Edmonton reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for details.

    Whyte Avenue is closed in both directions in the area.

    More to come…

