EDMONTON -- The provincial police watchdog is investigating after a suspect was bitten by a Red Deer RCMP dog.

According to Mounties, the 40-year-old man was still in hospital on Thursday, four days after the arrest.

Just before midnight on Nov. 15, he fled when police tried to stop the vehicle he was driving, which had a stolen license plate on it.

Police dog services were used to find the man under a vehicle, where he reportedly refused to come out.

RCMP say the man was bitten by the dog and sustained other injuries when the altercation continued with officers.

He was taken to hospital after his arrest.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will look into police conduct in the event.

ASIRT investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of the Circle K store at 2 Jewel Street in Red deer around 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 15 and witnessed the confrontation to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

They are also asking anyone who has information or video related to the incident or the 1991 Chevrolet Silverado with the stolen license plate to come forward.