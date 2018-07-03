Man in his 20s has died after being injured on the south side Monday evening, the death considered suspicious

Officers were called to the area of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road just before 7 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting. Police arrived to find an injured man in a parking lot.

The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics, but he succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section has taken over the investigation; an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

EPS said a vehicle was later found burning in the area of Highway 21 and Highway 625 near Beaumont is believed to have been involved in the drive-by shooting.