EDMONTON -- A 55-year old man is dead after a head-on collision near Cold Lake, Alta.

The crash occurred on Highway 28 just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Ardmore, Alta., man was driving southbound in an SUV when it collided with a northbound truck, Mounties said in news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A third vehicle veered off the road, avoiding the collision. The lone occupant of that vehicle was uninjured.

Cold Lake RCMP are investigating all possible contributing factors to the fatal crash.