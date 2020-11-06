Advertisement
Man killed in head-on collision near Cold Lake, Alta.
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 1:49PM MST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A 55-year old man is dead after a head-on collision near Cold Lake, Alta.
The crash occurred on Highway 28 just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday.
The Ardmore, Alta., man was driving southbound in an SUV when it collided with a northbound truck, Mounties said in news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A third vehicle veered off the road, avoiding the collision. The lone occupant of that vehicle was uninjured.
Cold Lake RCMP are investigating all possible contributing factors to the fatal crash.